General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $112.04 and last traded at $111.45, with a volume of 821452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.28.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 4.7% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

