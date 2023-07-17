General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 703.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Electric Stock Performance

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $111.75. 1,488,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,661,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

