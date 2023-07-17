Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

GENI stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

