Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of GAINN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.45. 2,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

