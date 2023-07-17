Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

GKOS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.78.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 10.4 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.28. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $952,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,763,757.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,407 shares of company stock valued at $7,328,984. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.