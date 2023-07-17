Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

