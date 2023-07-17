Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) & Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Critical Survey

Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Free Report) and Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Citi Trends shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Citi Trends shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Global Fashion Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Fashion Group and Citi Trends, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Fashion Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 Citi Trends 0 2 2 0 2.50

Profitability

Global Fashion Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 224.22%. Citi Trends has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Global Fashion Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Fashion Group is more favorable than Citi Trends.

This table compares Global Fashion Group and Citi Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A Citi Trends 2.88% 0.50% 0.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Fashion Group and Citi Trends’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Fashion Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citi Trends $795.01 million 0.19 $58.89 million $2.71 6.67

Citi Trends has higher revenue and earnings than Global Fashion Group.

Summary

Citi Trends beats Global Fashion Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and sportswear. It also provides associated ancillary services, such as marketing, technology, payment, warehousing, and logistics services; trustee, consultancy, and IT services; and online retail and call center services, as well as operates as a general partner, and finance and investment holding company. The company operates through four e-commerce platforms, which include Dafiti, ZALORA, and THE ICONIC. Global Fashion Group S.A. was founded in 2011 and is based in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc. operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories. The company also provides accessories and beauty products that include handbags, luggage, hats, belts, sunglasses, jewelry, and watches, as well as undergarments and outerwear for men and women. In addition, it offers home and lifestyle products comprising home products for the bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and decorative accessories; and food, tech, team sports, and health products, as well as seasonal items, books, and toys. The company provides its products primarily to African American and multicultural families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Allied Fashion, Inc. and changed its name to Citi Trends, Inc. in 2001. Citi Trends, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia.

