Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.30. 331,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.56. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

