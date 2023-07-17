Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Win Advisors Inc.

Win Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 93.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 1.5% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,666,000 after purchasing an additional 283,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $859,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.87. 150,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,692. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.87.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

