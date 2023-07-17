Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 2,799 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

