Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,931.8% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,301,000 after buying an additional 719,246 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,395,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after buying an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,733,000 after buying an additional 331,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.06. 38,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.20 and its 200-day moving average is $187.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $206.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

