Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for approximately 2.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $30,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.21. 154,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,848. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.88. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

