Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for approximately 2.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $30,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded up $1.94 on Monday, reaching $237.21. 154,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,848. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

