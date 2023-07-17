Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.52. 93,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,533. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.85.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

