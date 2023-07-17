Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

PPG traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.46. 86,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,161. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.41 and a 200 day moving average of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $152.50.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

