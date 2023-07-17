Grandfield & Dodd LLC Buys 120 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $402.97. The stock had a trading volume of 339,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,459. The business has a 50 day moving average of $381.33 and a 200 day moving average of $370.67. The stock has a market cap of $381.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $403.63.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

