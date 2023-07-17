Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 2.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $35,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 208,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 354,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.96. The stock had a trading volume of 403,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.