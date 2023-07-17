Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $16,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 358.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 42.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 191.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. DA Davidson cut their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

MTB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.43. 160,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.11. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.