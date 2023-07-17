Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,086 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in eBay by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,380 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,209 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of eBay by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,707,619 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $70,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Stock Up 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

EBAY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.08.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

