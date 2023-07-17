Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after buying an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88. The firm has a market cap of $324.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

