Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $24.61 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 473,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.47. 287,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,064. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.4702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

