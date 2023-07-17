Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $27.52 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $27,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,431. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.05. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.79 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.