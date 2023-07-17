Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,267,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,122,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $3.14 on Monday, hitting $355.88. The company had a trading volume of 224,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,878. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $271.61 and a 52-week high of $356.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.44 and a 200 day moving average of $319.77.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

