Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $531,416,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after buying an additional 856,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.86 on Monday, reaching $232.33. 319,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,126. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.