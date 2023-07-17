Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 673,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,422. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

