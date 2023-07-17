Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 460 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.3% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $265,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 14,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,373. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

