Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Grows Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned 0.09% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.32 on Monday. 518,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,393. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.26.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

