Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,521,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,675,000 after buying an additional 1,310,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $22.81. 5,535,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,367,631. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

