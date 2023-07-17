Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 460 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.37. 567,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,754. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $53.44.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

