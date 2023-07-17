Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $12.00 to $3.40 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Groupon Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Groupon has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The coupon company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.59. Groupon had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $121.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Groupon will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Groupon by 303.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Groupon by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,316 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 12,902.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon



Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

