Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,300 ($29.59) to GBX 2,000 ($25.73) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,295 ($29.53) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,083 ($26.80).

Halma Price Performance

Shares of LON:HLMA traded down GBX 40 ($0.51) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,204 ($28.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,710. The company has a market cap of £8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,554.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.50. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,930 ($24.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,520.95 ($32.43). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,344 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,235.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Halma

In other Halma news, insider Andrew Williams sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,239 ($28.80), for a total value of £62,557.66 ($80,480.72). 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

