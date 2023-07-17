Harrington Investments INC Cuts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 2.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.46. 68,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $254.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.75.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

