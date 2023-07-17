Harrington Investments INC Takes $878,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $484.48. The stock had a trading volume of 147,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.21 and its 200-day moving average is $426.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

