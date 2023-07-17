Harrington Investments INC Trims Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,598. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $125.79 and a twelve month high of $198.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average of $180.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

