Head to Head Contrast: Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) vs. Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS)

Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Free Report) and Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pardes Biosciences and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Pardes Biosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pardes Biosciences N/A N/A -$96.63 million ($1.59) -1.34 Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$19.83 million ($1.22) -0.61

Pardes Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellerophon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pardes Biosciences has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.8% of Pardes Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of Pardes Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Bellerophon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pardes Biosciences and Bellerophon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pardes Biosciences 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bellerophon Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Pardes Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.32%. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.34%. Given Bellerophon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bellerophon Therapeutics is more favorable than Pardes Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Pardes Biosciences and Bellerophon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pardes Biosciences N/A -48.34% -45.11% Bellerophon Therapeutics N/A -154.00% -93.25%

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics beats Pardes Biosciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pardes Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat and prevent viral diseases. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. The company engages in the development of INOpulse, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with fibrotic interstitial lung disease; which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and that has completed Phase 2 dose escalation stage for pulmonary hypertension associated with sarcoidosis, as well as for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with pulmonary edema from high altitude sickness. The company was formerly known as Ikaria Development LLC and changed its name to Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Pardes Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pardes Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.