Head to Head Review: Everest Group (EG) & Its Rivals

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Everest Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Everest Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Everest Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Everest Group Competitors 556 2851 2637 156 2.39

Risk & Volatility

Everest Group currently has a consensus price target of $450.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.60%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.23%. Given Everest Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Everest Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Everest Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everest Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Group 5.34% 12.98% 2.79% Everest Group Competitors -5.09% -1.99% -0.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everest Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Group $12.06 billion $597.00 million 20.92 Everest Group Competitors $15.06 billion -$207.87 million -22.38

Everest Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Everest Group. Everest Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Everest Group pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Everest Group pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 13.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Everest Group beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

