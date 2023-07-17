Herbst Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,778. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

