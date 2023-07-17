Herbst Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $526.66. The company had a trading volume of 405,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,957. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $287.82 and a 12 month high of $529.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6507 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

