Herbst Group LLC Increases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Herbst Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.69. 2,372,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,152,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

