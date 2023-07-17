Herbst Group LLC Makes New $874,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Herbst Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $383.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,389. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

