Herbst Group LLC Purchases 16,100 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Herbst Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 2.1% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in General Motors by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1,815.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,255,000 after buying an additional 3,219,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after buying an additional 2,616,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,024,000 after buying an additional 1,976,402 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,750,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,438,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.