HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $58.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

DINO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $46.21 on Monday. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

