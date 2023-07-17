Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Sells 93,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 70.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 93,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 7.0% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $138.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day moving average of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

