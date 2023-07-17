Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Takes $1.19 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. United Rentals accounts for about 1.5% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of URI stock traded up $7.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $452.59. 181,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.66 and a twelve month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.69.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

