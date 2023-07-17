Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Price Hits $3.49

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Hidigital btc has a total market cap of $7.33 billion and $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hidigital btc token can now be bought for approximately $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. Hidigital btc’s official website is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

