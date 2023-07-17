Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of HIW stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $35.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

