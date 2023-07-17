holoride (RIDE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $154,647.34

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $13.56 million and $154,647.34 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.04 or 0.06319802 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01954553 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $161,581.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.