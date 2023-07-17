Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 171,929 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 171,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,330,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $137.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average of $124.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

