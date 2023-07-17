Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,978 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 3.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $98.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

