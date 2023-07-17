Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $280.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.13 and its 200 day moving average is $244.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

